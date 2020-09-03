https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/09/03/biden-town-hall-attendees-in-kenosha-were-given-scripts-to-follow-n886134

A woman who participated in Joe Biden’s town hall event in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Thursday revealed when it was her turn to speak that the campaign had given her a script.

“My name is Porsche Bennett,” she said. “I’m just going to be honest, Mr. Biden, I was told to go off this paper, but I can’t. You need the truth and I’m part of the truth.”

It appears Joe Biden’s campaign is screening the participants at his event in Kenosha and even gave the participants a SCRIPT to read! “I was told to go off this paper but I can’t. You need the truth.” pic.twitter.com/KbHKtgvhVS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 3, 2020

Despite the apparent scripted nature of the questions he was asked, Biden made some pretty tasteless comments.

In an attempt to avoid explaining his tax plan in any detail, Biden said, I’m “not going to lay out for you, I won’t now because they’ll shoot me.”

Joe Biden in Kenosha: “not going to lay out for you, I won’t now because they’ll shoot me” Such a tasteless line from Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/VeKFUJsICG — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 3, 2020

Is Joe Biden completely tone deaf, or just losing his marbles? This was such a poor choice of words considering that Kenosha has been experiencing violent protests and rioting in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

If Joe Biden’s campaign was giving attendees pre-approved scripts for Joe Biden to answer, that speaks volumes about the confidence they have in him. I bet they are not looking forward to the debates.

