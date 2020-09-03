https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f522c401852e24a8c2127ff
AFL star Shane Tuck, 38, (pictured with his wife Katherine) took his own life on July 20. Now, his family have decided to donate his brain for concussion research to get ‘a few more answers’….
A rare fish thought to be one of the world’s most expensive species has found its way into Chichester Harbour. A Japanese sushi boss once forked out £2.5m for a similar Bluefin tuna….
Mark Zuckerberg warned there could civil unrest and violence this November if the result of the election is not immediately known and said they are making sure that it will not be organized via Facebo…
Infectious disease experts say this new dataset collected via Facebook is promising. So they’re challenging outside researchers to prove it….
Elon Musk has heralded SpaceX’s planned expedition to Mars, saying the mooted colony will be “glorious,” if the mission succeeds. However, the billionaire admitted that there’s a “good chance” the fir…