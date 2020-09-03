https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/09/03/california-wiener-bill-reduces-penalties-for-perverts-who-have-sex-with-children/
RUSH: I have a Breitbart story that there’s a part of me that says this has to be a really well-executed bunch of satire or parody. Let me read the headline to you. And I want to warn you, if you’re listening to the program today with your crumb crunchers and if they are particularly young and are prone to asking you questions about things they don’t understand, you might want to think twice about hearing this. And maybe I could be all wet. Maybe this isn’t any big deal to people anymore. Heck, I don’t know.
So I’ll give you five seconds to decide whether or not you’re gonna listen. If you don’t have kids with you, doesn’t matter. But if your crumb crunchers are sitting out there, you got a bunch of Rush Babies with you, you might want to turn the dial down and come back to this later during the replay if you get the podcast of the program after it’s over. See, if I go through the countdown and then you’re still there and hear this, you can’t complain, ’cause you’ve been warned. We’re not doing this to shock anybody. K, ready?
“California Legislature Passes Bill Reducing Penalties for Oral, Anal Sex with Willing Children — California lawmakers passed a bill Monday that would reduce penalties for adults who have oral or anal sex with a willing minor child if the sex offender is within ten years of the age of the victim.”
California lawmakers passed a bill Monday that would reduce penalties — it wouldn’t totally eliminate ’em — but it would reduce penalties for adults who have oral or anal sex with a willing minor child if the pervert is within 10 years of the age of the victim. So which city — is this Sodom or Gomorrah? What is California becoming? “The bill now heads to the desk of Gov. Gavin Newsom ,” for his signature.
“According to SB 145, the legislation ‘would exempt from mandatory registration’ as a sex offender ‘a person convicted of certain offenses involving minors if the person is not more than 10 years older than the minor and if that offense is the only one requiring the person to register,’” and if permission is granted from the kid. So if you want to have this kind of sex with a 15-year-old, you can up to age 25, or a 10-year-old and you’re 19, whatever, yeah, as long as you get permission. An 8-year-old, as long as you’re 18. (interruption) How did it become a legislative priority? You mean in the midst of COVID-19 and the presidential campaign — how does it become a legislative… (interruption) Well, what do you think, answers the question.
The presidential election is not a priority in California. It’s a done deal there. The Democrats are gonna win California. They always do. I’m not through with the details on this. “The measure would allow a judge to decide if an adult who engages in oral or anal sex with a child must register as a sex offender if that person is within ten years of the age of the victim.
“In January 2019, the San Francisco Examiner reported on the introduction of the bill by -” are you ready for this? State Sen. Scott Wiener. The author of the bill’s name is Wiener. He’s a Democrat. “He claimed the current law, which states oral and anal sex between an adult within ten years of the age of a willing minor requires the adult to be registered as a sex offender, discriminates against LGBT individuals.”
This guy is opposed to making them register as sex offenders ’cause that’s discriminating against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender. So you want to know what the origins of the bill are? Right there they are. A specific community wants to be able to have sex with minors with impunity. (interruption) You have a look of curiosity on your face. (interruption) I know you can’t believe it. I had trouble believing it, I’m looking at this, “Rush, this has got to be a parody, don’t fall for this.”
And I said, “Well, it’s Breitbart, and in the sense that California’s California, it makes perfect sense.” And then when you find out that what really has the original support of the bill upset is the reporting as a sex offender ’cause, no, no, no, we don’t want to do that, no, no, no, no, I’m not gonna pay that price. Nobody gets reported as a sex offender here, not if there’s permission.
How do you get permission from an 8-year-old? How do you get permission from a 10-year-old? How is permission from a 10- or 12-year-old even valid? And, by the way, once this gets signed into law, that 10 years is gonna become 15 down the road, because, see, the way left operates, nothing is ever solved when they do legislation. It’s just the beginning of the descent into even worse circumstance.
So right now you have to be within 10 years of the age of your victim — uh, your willing minor partner. But that’s gonna be found to be too limiting. You see, the practical the application of the law, they’re gonna be people, “We need it to be 15, maybe even 20 years.” And it will. Just give them time. This is how they patiently get what they need.
“The bill would put an end to ‘blatant discrimination against young LGBT people engaged in consensual activity.’” An 18-year-old engaged in willing anal or oral sex with an 8-year-old, we must take the stigma of that away. It is discrimination, blatant discrimination against the 18-year-old LGBTQ person. Here’s a statement from one of the supporters.
“This bill is about treating everyone equally under the law. Discrimination against LGBT people is simply not the California way. These laws were put in place during a more conservative and anti-LGBT time in California’s history. They have ruined people’s lives and made it harder for them to get jobs, secure housing, and live productive lives. It is time we update these laws and treat everyone equally.”
You think this isn’t gonna ruin people’s lives? An 8-year-old is somehow going to be said to be a willing participant with a 17 or 18-year-old in anal or oral sex? “Currently in California judges may decide whether adults -” I didn’t pre-read this, so I just stopped here again and I’m warning about whether or not your little crumb crunchers are nearby, still valid here. “Currently in California, judges may decide whether adults who have ‘penile-vaginal intercourse’ with minors close to their age must register as a sex offender.”
That’s what we want to wipe out. We don’t want anybody to have to register as a sex offender here. Adults who have penile-vaginal intercourse, as though that’s somehow abnormal. You think they know what that means in Rio Linda? (interruption) I’m guessing they do. Yeah. “Wiener said the current law targets LGBT individuals because they do not engage in penile-vaginal intercourse. ‘This is such horrific homophobia,’ Wiener said, ‘It’s irrational, and it ruins people’s lives.’”
So we got it all here. We got the reason that you can’t have sex with an 8-year-old or a 10-year-old is because you’re a homophobe. So we gotta eliminate that. We gotta get rid of homophobia. We’re gonna eliminate any of this sex offender stuff so there’s no stigma attached to you when you have willing sex with a minor if you’re 10 years close to them in age. The bill was passed Monday. All we’re waiting on now is the signature of the governor, Gavin Newsom.
Folks, this is the kind of thing that I know a lot of you, “Rush, what’s this got to do with the presidential election? I mean, the presidential election is really, really important, it’s really, really -” I understand, folks. This is who we’re up against. This is why it doesn’t matter what Trump tweets. This is why it doesn’t matter how Trump talks.
This is why all of that surface stuff is irrelevant, given what awaits us on the other side of a defeat. All that stuff that’s been constructed to be negative about Trump in the big scheme of things is irrelevant. This is just one state where it will spread beyond the borders and boundaries of California at some point if it’s not stopped.