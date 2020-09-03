https://www.dailywire.com/news/can-we-achieve-covid-19-immunity-most-likely-scenarios

Along with hopes of developing an effective vaccine, a long-term goal in the fight against COVID-19 has been achieving widespread immunity. The following presents three potential immunity scenarios laid out by health experts, from the best case to the worst.

Throughout the pandemic, the World Health Organization has cautioned people who have recovered from COVID-19 that there is no evidence they are immune from reinfection. Recent studies indicate that protective antibodies may fade in a matter of months, which could leave some people susceptible to contracting the disease more than once, or in seasonal waves, similar to catching the other strains of coronaviruses that can cause the common cold.