Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam told Canadians to avoid kissing and wear masks while having sex to avoid spread of the coronavirus.

Reuters reports that Dr. Tam added that “going solo” remains the lowest risk sexual option.

Dr. Tam acknowledged that there is low risk of catching the virus from semen or vaginal fluid, but kissing is a problem.

“Like other activities during COVID-19 that involve physical closeness, there are some things you can do to minimize the risk of getting infected and spreading the virus,” Dr. Tam said.

The nation’s top doctor explained that people should monitor their partners for symptoms and wear a mask while doing the deed.

Dr. Tam said that by wearing a mask, “Canadians can find ways to enjoy physical intimacy while safeguarding the progress we have all made containing COVID-19.”

“The lowest risk sexual activity during COVID-19 involves yourself alone,” she added.

