https://www.theepochtimes.com/chicago-police-release-video-of-suspects-in-deadly-pancake-restaurant-shooting_3487054.html

Authorities in Chicago released a video of suspects who are wanted in connection to a fatal pancake restaurant shooting last weekend.

Five people were shot, leaving at least one person dead, in the incident, officials confirmed.

The Chicago Police Department shared a compilation of video clips on Wednesday showing five people who are suspected to have been involved in the shooting on Sunday at the Lumes Pancake House in Chicago’s Morgan Park area.

The video shows two men exiting a white SUV parked near a gas station. One suspect exits the driver’s seat while wearing a white shirt and dark-colored bottoms, while the second suspect is seen to be wearing a yellow, long-sleeved shirt, a dark-colored hat with a yellow “P” as well as dark-colored pants.

[embedded content]

Three other suspects are seen exiting what appears to be the white SUV as it pulls next to another location.

Officials identified a second vehicle in the incident.

Previously, Chicago officials told news outlets that 31-year-old Devon Welsh, who was eating at the restaurant, was shot by someone in a white SUV. Officials said that they believe he was the target, but four other people, including three women and a 32-year-old man, were injured and taken to nearby hospitals, according to CBS Chicago.

Ald. Matt O’Shea, who represents an area of Chicago, told FOX32 that “this type of senseless gun violence is everywhere now.”

“You can’t even take your family to a local family-owned restaurant on a Sunday afternoon and enjoy your time together. That’s where we’re at right now,” he said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271. Tips can also be submitted at CPDTip.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

