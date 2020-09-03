https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/03/chinese-propaganda-outlet-received-six-figure-sum-of-ppp-relief-funds/

A consulting firm that serves the Chinese government and disseminates propaganda on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party allegedly received a significant sum of money through the PPP’s coronavirus relief funds, according to the Daily Caller.

The firm, BLJ Worldwide, only this week registered as a foreign agent on behalf of China under the guidelines of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), despite having received hefty sums of money from various Chinese organizations since January of this year. The firm, located in New York, received a loan for an amount somewhere between $150,000 and $350,000 as a result of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which had been given trillions in additional funding to provide relief for small businesses after the passing of several coronavirus stimulus bills earlier this year.

BLJ had previously been given $144,000 by the Chinese embassy, and then another $313,200 from the China-U.S. Exchange Foundation (CUSEF). CUSEF was founded by a Chinese government official named Tung Chee Hwa. According to BLJ’s FARA filing with the Department of Justice, the firm “provides media relations, media training, crisis communications, and message recasting” for the Chinese government.

The revelation further adds to some of the controversy surrounding the PPP, which handed out money to questionable recipients that arguably had no need of the funds that were intended for struggling businesses. It also brings even more scrutiny to the Chinese government, which has been universally blamed for the outbreak and spread of the coronavirus after it originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

