https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/03/cnn-political-analyst-launches-misogynistic-attack-on-women-who-color-their-hair/

CNN’s Joe Lockhart confirms he’s a garbage person, yet again, this time taking aim at women who color their hair:

Before i fall for the false outrage over @SpeakerPelosi i would like to know where and how all the bleached blondes @foxnews and the White House have managed to keep their hair from returning to it’s natural color. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 3, 2020

Although he directed it just at Fox News “bleached blondes,” it’s really an attack on all women:

Super genius move by dude to launch attack on women to defend Pelosi. https://t.co/4B0npRfwdR — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 3, 2020

An impressive hire, CNN. Take a bow:

He packs a lie, some sexism, and several basic errors of English punctuation and capitalization into less than 280 characters. This is why these guys make the big bucks. https://t.co/8suiDc4HjV — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 3, 2020

Maybe his issue with women is because of his former employer?

Joey has issues with women, serious issues. Happens when you worked for Bill Clinton, you only see them as receptacles. But he also seems to have problems with geography, since the women he’s attempting to smear here don’t live in California, where there are strict restrictions. https://t.co/cCxo6mdwKu — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 3, 2020

And don’t even get us started on the hypocrisy of it all. Remember when he called Bethany Mandel a grandma killer?

You’re a grandma killer yes. But you’re also a nurse killer, a doctor killer, a cop killer, a grocery clerk killer, a student killer, a 5 year old killer, a bus driver killer, a father killer who just had a child killer, a family killer. Good people take care of their community. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 6, 2020

What an a**:

So let me get this straight: bringing my kids to the outdoor zoo makes me a nurse, grandma, etc killer. But Nancy can walk around an indoor salon that’s closed to the public WITHOUT A MASK is totes fine? You’re a hack. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) September 3, 2020

***

