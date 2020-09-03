https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cnn-conventions/2020/09/03/id/985256

Democrat Joe Biden continues to lead President Donald Trump in the race for the White House, according to a new CNN poll.

The results from the survey, which was taken after both parties’ conventions:

Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, have 51% support among registered voters. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are at 43%. In mid-August, Biden held a 50% to 46% lead.

89% of people surveyed said their mind is made up regarding who they plan to vote for, including 94% of Biden voters and 87% of Trump voters.

Among Biden supporters, 45% said their choice would be a vote for Biden and 51% said it would be a vote against Trump.

Among Trump supporters, 77% said their choice would be a vote for Trump and 20% said it would be a vote against Biden.

Trump has an approval rating of 41%, down 1 point from mid-August.

According to RealClearPolitics, Biden leads Trump by an average of 7.2 points in the latest national polls.

The CNN poll was conducted from Aug. 28-Sept. 1 among 1,106 U.S. adults, including 997 registered voters. The margin of error for the full sample is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points, while the margin of error for the group of registered voters is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

