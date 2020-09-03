https://www.dailywire.com/news/cnns-don-lemon-blasts-pelosi-over-salon-trip-mocks-her-setup-claim

The Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who has supported full lockdowns over COVID-19 and advocates a national mask policy, was caught dropping into a hair salon in California — ordered closed by the governor — and walking around without a mask. It took the 81-year-old California Democrat a while to come up with a defense: it was all a setup.

But even some hardcore liberals have had a hard time swallowing that one.

“So the speaker of the House is blaming the salon after she didn’t wear a mask indoors. Tonight, the salon owner is denying it was a setup,” Lemon said. “Regardless, this far into the pandemic, the House speaker should know what is safe and what isn’t. We should all know. It’s our responsibility. Instead of claiming a setup, would have been just as easy for the speaker to say, ‘You know what? I messed up. I should have worn a mask indoors.’”

And Lemon scolded Pelosi like a child: “Shouldn’t she know better?”

In security footage obtained by Fox News, timestamped Monday at 3:08 p.m. PT, Pelosi can be seen walking through the ESalonSF in San Francisco without a mask. Ironically, during an appearance on MSNBC that same night, Pelosi blasted President Trump for delivering his Republican National Convention acceptance speech before a live audience on the White House South Lawn at the White House, where many people were not wearing masks.

Salon owner Erica Kious said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday that Pelosi’s visit is clear evidence of a double standard.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious said, adding that she “can’t believe” the speaker didn’t have a mask covering her face.

“We’re supposed to look up to this woman, right?” Kious said. “It is just disturbing.”

Pelosi doubled down on her actions on Wednesday, refusing to apologize for breaking state ordinances — and instead declared that she deserves an apology.

“So I take responsibility for falling for a setup. And that’s all I’m going to say on that,” Pelosi said. “I think that this salon owes me an apology, for setting me up.”

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times, and when they said, ‘We’re able to accommodate people one person at a time.’ I trusted that,” the speaker said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Republican National Committee spokeswoman Liz Harrington cut loose on Pelosi.

“You can’t get your hair done, eat inside at a restaurant, travel, attend a funeral, or protest without mandatory quarantining. But Democrats can,” Harrington wrote in an email to the Chronicle. “This isn’t about health or science. It’s about power. Democrats want to rule your life. But don’t expect their rules to apply to them.”

