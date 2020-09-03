http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xHbJpBJ74hg/

CNN anchor Don Lemon said Wednesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should have taken responsibility for visiting a hair salon in San Francisco and not wearing a mask defiance of the cities coronavirus restrictions.

Lemon said, “Take this, the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that she was set up after she was seen not wearing a face mask at a San Francisco hair salon. The business owner shared this video of Pelosi inside the salon, not wearing a mask, as she walks from one room to another. Not wearing a mask and having haircuts indoors against the rules there. The House speaker says a salon staff member told her one appointment at a time was allowed inside the building.”

In a clip, Pelosi said, “I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times. And that when they said what we’re able to accommodate people, one person at a time and that we can set up that time, I trusted that. As it turns out, it was a setup. So I take responsibility for falling for a setup.”

Lemon continued, “So the Speaker of the House is blaming the salon after she didn’t wear a mask indoors. Tonight, the salon owner is denying it was a setup. Regardless, this far into the pandemic, the House speaker should know what is safe and what isn’t. We should all know. It’s our responsibility. Instead of claiming a setup, would have been just as easy for the speaker to say, you know what? I messed up. I should have worn a mask indoors. We’ll be right back.”

