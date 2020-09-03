https://noqreport.com/2020/09/03/cowardly-new-world-video-shows-insane-dystopian-rules-for-school-reopening/

The video above is not from Europe or Asia. It’s not even from a “woke” school district in Seattle or Chicago. This is Gregory-Portland Independent School District in Texas. And as you watch, keep in mind that there have been ZERO deaths of school-age children from COVID-19 in the entire county.

Recently released data from the CDC that was widely picked up by conservative media but virtually ignored by mainstream media shows only 6% of people whose death was attributed to COVID-19 actually died from the disease itself. The vast majority of people were elderly and had other ailments that resulted in their death.

This should have been received extremely positively and demonstrated the totalitarian lockdowns around the country—particularly in schools among students who have demonstrated the highest resistance to COVID-19—are not necessary. In fact, the effects of the lockdowns have been much more dangerous to the health of those under the age of 50 than the coronavirus itself. If the science is saying we absolutely should not be locked down, why do measures like the ones seen in this video still persist?

There are many aspects of the policies laid out in the video that should be questioned. One of particular note is the online bathroom log. Students who want to use the bathroom get logged into an online system by the teacher. When they get to the bathroom, another school staffer logs their entry and allows them into the restroom. When they are done, the hallway staffer logs that they have left and upon their return the teacher logs it as well. Four points of tracking data are taken in order for a student to use the restroom.

“This is conditioning for slavery,” a conservative pundit told me. He is correct. There is no scientific reason to address the coronavirus the way we are today. Suicides, drug overdoses, depression, domestic violence, and other negatives have skyrocketed through the lockdowns based on the isolation and economic toil. If people believe in data and science, as our public school systems claim to do, then reestablishing normalcy in the United States would be the proper path forward. Protect the elderly as they are clearly the most vulnerable, but for the rest of us a complete renewal of freedom would seem to be in order.

It can no longer be considered a conspiracy theory to say that this entire debacle is about control. It’s about establishing the so-called “new normal” in society in which ubiquitous face mask usage, constant social distancing, and totalitarian measures such as those we see in this video are acceptable to the masses. All of the data points to reopening, but between government mandates and mainstream media propaganda, that data is being ignored.

If you still think this is about public safety, you’re glib. We are witnessing compliance training drawn from a dystopian vision in which the people are turned into drones. This is slavery indoctrination, and it’s not just coming. It’s already here.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

