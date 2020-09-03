http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Jd0sqqX8BNE/

Jerry Jones has been searching for a “graceful” solution on the issue of whether the Cowboys kneel or stand during the national anthem. Though, if his starting quarterback has anything to say about it, players will be making up their own minds.

“That’s what this country is about, the freedom to do that, the freedom to express yourself,” Prescott said on Wednesday. “We heard Mr. Jones [Cowboys owner Jerry Jones] talk about grace and sharing grace and having grace with players in what they want to do. If I had it my way, that’s exactly what we’d do is express ourselves individually, but love and support one another collectively.”

Prescott’s coach backed him up.

“I think it’s what’s best for all of us. I think the individuality of expressing yourself is part of that decision. I saw Dak’s comments this morning and I think he expressed it very well,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “I thought he hit the nail right on the head, and that’s the way we’ll move forward.”

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones is the only NFL owner to have once said his players must stand, or they won’t play.

The Cowboys recently had a team meeting to discuss the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. Running back Ezekiel Elliott emerged from the meeting stressing the theme of working with the Dallas community.

“The takeaways from the team meeting, just that ownership supports us. They support the team,” Elliott said. “We’re going to support each other. Our steps forward from this point on, just making sure we get out in the community. We want to focus on working with the youth going back in our Dallas community and working with the youth.”

The Cowboys season kicks off September 13th against the Rams.

