Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has joined the litany of athletes commenting on the wave of National Anthem and Black Lives Matter protests that have taken a center-stage in the sports world.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Prescott said that the National Anthem protests are about self-expression while emphasizing that people of different opinions should be allowed to speak.

“We’ve had private conversations, and it’s about expressing yourself. I wouldn’t say it’s going to be about expressing one idea. That’s where we are in this country right now,” Prescott said, as reported by Cowboys Wire. “Individuals have different thoughts, different perceptions, and different feelings than their neighbor. So, for you to force your opinion and your perception on somebody, I think, isn’t very important right now. It doesn’t matter.”

“Right now, it’s about listening to the other man, having empathy for him, and understanding where he may be coming from,” he continued. “I think, if anything, you’ll just see guys expressing themselves and more so from that, you’re going to see people supporting one another and loving one another. Then we’ll all be working toward a common goal, which in the game of football is winning. But in life, I think it’s love and equality.”

Prescott then cited comments made by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about the need to have grace for people of different mindsets.

“As I said, those are more private conversations, and I can’t say there’s been one direct answer or one direct way that we’re going to go about it,” he said. “But I sure hope so, that’s what this country is about. The freedom to do that, the freedom to express yourself. We heard Mr. Jones talk about grace and sharing grace and having grace with players in what they want to do. If I had it my way, that’s exactly what we’d do, is express ourselves individually, but love and support one another collectively.”

Prescott was referencing comments Jerry Jones made to USA Today when Jones said that he will start listening to his players.

“We’ve had very, very sensitive times … What I do want us to show and be a part of is a word called ‘grace.’ Not only grace in our actions but in our understanding of where they’re coming from,” he said. “I want our players to understand the perception of where they’re coming from regarding [the American] flag and the sensitivity there and the many memories there. I want our fans to understand … where our players are coming from.”

As reported by Fox News, Dallas coach Mike McCarthy told ESPN that Prescott’s comment explained the current situation “very well.”

“I think it’s what best for all of us. I think the individuality of expressing yourself is part of that decision,” he said. “I saw Dak’s comments this morning and I think he expressed it very well. I thought he hit the nail right on the head and that’s the way we’ll move forward.”

