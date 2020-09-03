https://campusreform.org/?id=15574

A college in Massachusetts is cutting its Colonel mascot from its logo in order to be more “inclusive.”

Curry College, a private school in Milton, Massachusetts, announced in August that it would change its logo to an interlocked “CC”for the time being to replace the old logo that featured the Colonel. The decision was made over the course of a year and a half of discussions.

“It has become clear in a variety of ways that the Colonel mascot image has become a source of concern. In light of this, Curry College has made the decision to retire the Colonel mascot image,” Curry College President Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr said of the decision. Quigley said that the college has hosted “formal and informal” discussions about the mascot and, “through the lens of inclusion and respect,” retired the mascot.

[RELATED: MASCOT MADNESS: School spirit symbols on the chopping block nationwide]

“Our educational mission includes embracing difference, and continuing to create and uphold an inclusive, diverse community at Curry,” Quigley said.

Despite the change in the logo, a decision on the name itself has not yet been made.

According to the official statement, discussions will continue over the course of the next year. This will include a survey of students, faculty, alumni, etc. on their opinions of the Colonel’s name and mascot. These opinions will be documented by a committee, which will recommend further procedures after releasing the survey results to the public.

“Going forward, it is vital to continue to pursue discussions and make decisions that help us achieve our goal of Curry growing even stronger and closer as one community,” President Quigley said.

Not everyone thought the decision was a good one. Many alumni tweeted their frustration in a reply to Curry’s announcement on Twitter.

“It has become clear in a variety of ways that the Colonel mascot image has become a source of concern. In light of this, Curry College has made the decision to retire the Colonel mascot image.”

??? How is a colonel offensive???? Seriously I want to know. As an alumni I am disappointed a — RigaTony88 (@Itsurboyfat) August 7, 2020





As an alum, I will never again donate to your school or the hockey team because of this! Is a colonel really offensive? Overreaction! — Peter Amara (@PeteAmara) August 7, 2020





Wow, as an alum this is embarrassing. I eagerly await the full elimination of the nickname and the transition to a more generic one like the Curry College Cougars. — Leo Buckley (@L3Buck) August 7, 2020

Assistant Athletic Director of Communications Chris McKeon tweeted his frustration with the decision, simply saying “Such a sad day…”

Such a sad day… https://t.co/8liScCFpCi — Chris McKeon (@chrismckeon226) August 7, 2020





Quigley and McKeon did not respond to Campus Reform’s request for comment in time for publication.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @Dean_Barker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

