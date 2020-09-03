https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f523a501852e24a8c21293d
The report by the University of Michigan found that obesity causes a long-lasting activation of some parts of the immune system in a way that can be harmful….
Nearly 1.4 million jobs were added to the U.S. economy in August amid the coronavirus pandemic as unemployment dropped to 8.4 percent….
Alain Cocq suffers from an agonizing incurable condition. Having refused care, he is planning to livestream his death on Facebook in protest against French laws forbidding medically assisted suicide….
Authorities in Washington D.C. released body camera footage Thursday showing a police officer fatally shooting an armed Black teenager, hours after protesters surrounded Mayor Muriel Bowser’s home and…
Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is rolling out the endorsements of more than 190 former sheriffs, state attorneys general, and U.S. attorneys as Donald Trump runs his ‘law and order’ campaign….