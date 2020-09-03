https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/cuomo-trump-better-army-come-new-york/

Reacting to a New York Post report that President Trump is considering pulling federal funds from “lawless” cities such as New York, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday issued a personal threat to the commander-in-chief.

“He better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York. New Yorkers don’t want to have anything to do with him,” said Cuomo, who, like Trump, hails from Queens.

“He can’t have enough bodyguards to walk through New York City, people don’t want to have anything to do with him,” the Democrat said at a press conference Wednesday night he called in reponse to the Post report.

New York City receives about $7 billion in federal money each year.

See a WNBC-TV New York report of the governor’s statements:

Trump said his administration “will do everything in its power to prevent weak mayors and lawless cities from taking federal dollars while the let anarchists harm people, burn buildings.”

Cuomo, the New York Post reported, called the move cheap politics and illegal, accusing Trump of trying to “kill” the city.

Trump has lived in New York City most of his life, until last year when he officially changed his residence from Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

At the end of the press conference, the Post said the governor, “apparently sensing how his remarks about Trump could be seen as threatening, attempted to walk them back.”

“My comment about the president and bodyguards in New York City, all I’m saying is that he is persona non grata in New York City,” Cuomo said. “And I think he knows that.”

Cuomo said in 2014 that conservatives can expect no welcome in New York.

“Who are they? Right to life, pro-assault weapons, anti-gay — if that’s who they are, they have no place in the state of New York because that’s not who New Yorkers are,” he said.

Gov. Cuomo says: Trump ‘better have an army to protect him if he comes to NYC’ https://t.co/pZjkqFC6Wq pic.twitter.com/l0GrLJXncC — New York Post (@nypost) September 3, 2020

