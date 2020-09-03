https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/514930-cuomo-trump-better-have-an-army-in-nyc-if-he-cuts-federal-funding

New York Gov. Andrew CuomoAndrew CuomoTrump calls for review to cut funding to cities with ‘lawless’ protests Overnight Health Care: Shifting CDC testing guidance sparks backlash | Democrats offer lower price tag for COVID-19 aid but stalemate persists | Trump administration to purchase 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests Cuomo says NY colleges with 100 coronavirus cases must ‘go remote’ for two weeks MORE (D) and President Trump Donald John TrumpKenosha mayor lifts curfew citing several ‘peaceful’ nights MSNBC’s Joy Reid concedes ‘framing’ of Muslim comments ‘didn’t work’ Conway says even more ‘hidden, undercover’ Trump voters will help him win reelection MORE are once again at war, this time over the president’s call fr the government to review potential funding cuts for New York and other cities that have allowed “lawless” protests.

Cuomo told reporters Wednesday evening that the president was now “persona non grata” in his home state, and would need an “army” to protect himself were he to walk down the street in New York City.

“Forget bodyguards, he better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York. New Yorkers don’t want to have anything to do with him,” Cuomo told reporters, according to multiple news outlets.

“It is more of the same from him. It’s political, it is gratuitous. And it’s illegal. But it is another attempt to kill New York City,” the governor added, according to the New York Post.

The president responded Thursday morning in a tweet, blaming Cuomo for the number of deaths caused in New York by the novel coronavirus.

“11,000 people alone died in Nursing Homes because of his incompetence!” the president wrote.

Governors Andrew Cuomo of New York has the worst record on death and China Virus. 11,000 people alone died in Nursing Homes because of his incompetence! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

A White House official directed The Hill to the president’s tweet when asked for further comment.

The dispute follows the president’s signing of a five-page memo on Wednesday that directed federal agencies to submit potential funding cuts for programs in four cities: Seattle, Portland, New York City and Washington, D.C. The president says officials had allowed those cities “to deteriorate into lawless zones” with months of protests over the treatment of Black Americans at the hands of police.

“My Administration will not allow Federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones,” Trump said, according to a copy of the memo.

“To ensure that Federal funds are neither unduly wasted nor spent in a manner that directly violates our Government’s promise to protect life, liberty, and property, it is imperative that the Federal Government review the use of Federal funds by jurisdictions that permit anarchy, violence, and destruction in America’s cities,” it continued.

In a tweet, Cuomo referred to the order as an “illegal stunt” designed to target Trump’s political enemies.

“President Trump has actively sought to punish NYC since day one. He let COVID ambush New York. He refuses to provide funds that states and cities MUST receive to recover,” the governor wrote.

President Trump has actively sought to punish NYC since day one. He let COVID ambush New York. He refuses to provide funds that states and cities MUST receive to recover. He is not a king. He cannot “defund” NYC. It’s an illegal stunt. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 2, 2020

