Newly-released body camera footage reveals that the 18-year-old who was killed Wednesday in an officer-involved shooting in Washington, DC was holding a gun in his hand.

Deon Kay was shot dead Wednesday afternoon after police arrived in the 200 block of Orange Street to investigate a report of a man brandishing a gun.

Authorities reported that when uniformed patrol officers of the Seventh District arrived at the listed location, individuals surrounding a vehicle fled on foot. During the pursuit of the suspects, police alleged that Kay was armed. An officer responded by firing, hitting Kay in the chest. “Don’t move!” can be heard on camera.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the young man to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. After all life-saving efforts failed, Kay was pronounced dead.

“During the foot pursuit, one of the suspects brandished a firearm. In response, an officer discharged their firearm one time, striking the suspect,” a Metropolitan Police Department statement read.

The body camera footage appears to corroborate the police officer’s account of events and the said gun was recovered at the scene, The Washington Times reported. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy, as the incident is pending review by the United States Attorney’s Office for DC and the MPD’s Use of Force Review Board.

“Uniformed police officers had information that there were guys in the neighborhood with guns, specifically,” Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon. “That’s what they were looking for and evidently that’s what they found.”

In a late night face-off, Black Lives Matter protesters appeared outside a Southeast DC police precinct Wednesday night, taunting and mocking officers.

Masked officers stood calmly in single file line while several departed and entered the station. Bicycles were used to form a barrier.

“Go back into the building we paid for,” a protestor shouted as others filmed with their phones directly in officers’ faces.

The local BLM affiliated had called for immediate protest outside the MPD’s 7th District headquarters, tweeting: “DC police murdered a Black man today.”

Protesters chanted “No Justice, No Peace” and “Justice for Deon,” in accordance to the trending hashtag on Twitter.

A woman who identified herself as Deon’s aunt declared into a bullhorn: “How would you feel if something happened to your kid?”

“How would you feel if another person had a gun and shot your child in the back?” she asked.

CBS News affiliate WUSA9 in Washington reported that the protest continued early Thursday morning with a group marching to Mayor Mariel Bowser’s residence and calling on her to fire Newsham and “Defund the Police.”

“Pick a side Mayor Bowser and stand on the right side of history,” one protester yelled.

