On Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at approximately 3:49 PM, uniformed MPD officers were in the area of the 200 block of Orange Street, Southeast, to investigate a man with a gun. Upon arrival, the officers approached individuals in a parked vehicle. Mr. Deon Kay exited the vehicle and began to run on foot. Officers pursued Mr. Kay on foot. An officer observed Mr. Kay brandish a firearm and subsequently the officer discharged his service weapon once, striking Mr. Kay in the chest.

Mr. Kay’s handgun was recovered by the Department of Forensic Sciences and taken as evidence.

