Police in the District of Columbia released video footage Thursday showing the officer-involved shooting that killed Deon Kay on Wednesday, which sparked protests in the city, as investigators said he brandished a gun.

On Wednesday, protesters gathered near Mayor Muriel Bowser’s home and at a police precinct after the incident, demanding resignations and streaming footage showed.

According to a police statement on Wednesday night, police officers were responding “to the listed location to investigate a man with a gun.”

When officials arrived in the 200 block of Orange Street, two suspects fled on foot. At one point during the pursuit, one of the men brandished a gun.

“In response, an officer discharged their firearm one time, striking the suspect,” officials said. “DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the suspect to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.”

Police said that after “life-saving efforts failed, the suspect was pronounced dead.” The other suspect escaped.

They identified the suspect as 18-year-old Deon Kay of the District of Columbia. Officers recovered a small Bersa handgun, posting it online.

The body camera footage shows Kay falling to the ground as another officer renders aid to him.

City officials told local media that the officer involved in the shooting is Alexander Alvarez, who joined the police force several years ago.

“We are in the infancy stages of an investigation,” MPD Chief Peter Newsham said at a press conference on Thursday. “All we have is some statements and a video. There is a lot of work yet to be done before we come up with any conclusions.”

Before the department released the footage, the local Black Lives Matter organization wrote on Twitter to Bowser and the chief of police, saying, “A community is waking up to one less Black future to build and hurting.”

Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters Kay was a “validated” gang member who had a criminal history.

Bowser, meanwhile, offered counseling services to Kay’s mother.

“We are very sorry for her loss,” Bowser said. “She has our condolences.”

In connection to the incident, “19-year-old Marcyelle Smith, of Southeast, DC, was found to be in possession of a handgun, He was arrested and charged for Carrying a Pistol Without a License and 18-year-old Deonte Brown, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with No Permit,” police officials said.

The shooting comes after several months of protests in major cities following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

