https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck-podcast/dennis-prager-covid-19-lockdowns

This week on the Glenn Beck Podcast, conservative media legend and PragerU co-founder Dennis Prager joined Glenn to talk about some really big mistakes he believes the world is making right now, such as the resurgence of dangerous Marxist ideologies. But Dennis gave the honor of “greatest mistake humanity has ever made” to something else: the worldwide COVID-19 lockdowns that are still in effect in some communities. And now, Dennis argues, continued lockdowns have gone from mistake to downright “criminal.”

Watch a clip from the full interview with Dennis Prager below:

[embedded content]

Want to listen to more Glenn Beck podcasts?

Subscribe to Glenn Beck’s channel on YouTube for FREE access to more of his masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, or subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

