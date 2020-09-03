https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/dhs-nixed-intel-report-suggesting-russia-behind-biden-mental-decline-narrative-abc-ran-anyway/

If you believe Joe Biden is showing evidence of mental decline — you’re being duped by Russia!

In July a junk “intel” report was withheld by the Department of Homeland Security from publication.

The junk “intel” report suggested Russia was behind the Joe Biden mental decline narrative.

Obviously, we still have intelligence agencies chock-full of liberal political operatives who put politics over truth.

TRENDING: SHOCKING: Democrat New York Governor Threatens President Trump: He “Better Have an Army” to Protect Him if He Comes to NYC

Anyone watching Joe Biden for just one interview can clearly see he’s not the same person he was just a few years ago. He’s not all there.

The DHS declined to release the junk report based on “lack of context and evidence” and because it was ridiculous.

But the report was leaked to ABC News and they ran with it today anyway.

We are being fed BS by our intel agencies and our liberal media on a daily basis. And they wonder why no one trusts the mainstream news?

ABC News even mentions the junk intel report is crap in their article. They ran with it anyway.

Via ABC News:

In early July the Department of Homeland Security withheld publication of an intelligence bulletin warning law enforcement agencies of a Russian scheme to promote “allegations about the poor mental health” of former Vice President Joe Biden, according to internal emails and a draft of the document obtained by ABC News. The draft bulletin, titled “Russia Likely to Denigrate Health of US Candidates to Influence 2020 Election,” was submitted to the agency’s legislative and public affairs office for review on July 7. The analysis was not meant for public consumption, but it was set to be distributed to federal, state and local law enforcement partners two days later, on July 9, the emails show… …The DHS spokesperson said that while the agency “generally does not comment on leaked documents, this particular draft product lacked the necessary context and evidence for broader dissemination outside of the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis.” “After briefing the Acting Secretary and he asked questions,” the spokesperson continued, “[Office of Intelligence and Analysis] career leadership decided to delay the product for further review.”

Read more here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

