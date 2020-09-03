https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/disturbing-video-from-washington/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
#BLM/Antifa harass a black, female officer outside the police precinct in DC, repeatedly yelling obscenities& flashing light in her eyes…once again proving that not ALL #BlackLivesMatter🙄#DeonKay#DCProtests
Re-elect @realDonaldTrump for #LawAndOrderpic.twitter.com/rRJaT1eg9A
— DrConservaMom🇺🇸🐸🌐 (@ConservaMomUSA) September 3, 2020
Antifa Black Lies Matter harass a black female officer outside the police precinct in DC last night, repeatedly yelling obscenities and flashing a strobe light in her eyes.
Marxists taunt police in DC after another perp killed by cops…