https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/disturbing-video-from-washington/

Posted by Kane on September 3, 2020 11:21 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Antifa Black Lies Matter harass a black female officer outside the police precinct in DC last night, repeatedly yelling obscenities and flashing a strobe light in her eyes.

Marxists taunt police in DC after another perp killed by cops…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...