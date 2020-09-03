https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/epic-kayleigh-mcenany-plays-security-video-maskless-pelosi-shuttered-salon-loop-rips-pelosi-holding-covid-relief-video/

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday ripped Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her trip to the shuttered hair salon.

McEnany played the video on loop as she ripped Pelosi.

“Nancy Pelosi is holding up $1.3 trillion in relief for the American people, while getting special access to the very kind of small businesses that the money would support,” McEnany said while playing security footage of maskless Pelosi in a shuttered salon.

.@PressSec rips into Nancy Pelosi for her trip to the hair salon: “Nancy Pelosi is holding up $1.3 trillion in relief for the American people, while getting special access to the very kind of small businesses that the money would support.” pic.twitter.com/NQ4rlNgCGQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 3, 2020

Erica Kious, a single mother and owner of eSalon in San Francisco was railroaded by Nancy Pelosi this week after she released security footage showing a maskless Pelosi getting her hair done in her shuttered salon.

Kious is now a target of death threats and will have to relocate her business.

Video released on Tuesday shows Queen Nancy Pelosi at a shuttered salon getting her hair done on Monday. Only the little people had to follow the rules. Nancy was too important.

She is also seen without a face mask… Masks are for the little people too.

No Mask Nancy! “Pelosi used shuttered San Francisco hair salon for blow-out, owner calls it ‘slap in the face’” https://t.co/vUfa9fsCsT pic.twitter.com/zd4v7EqUVP — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 1, 2020

On Wednesday Pelosi told reporters she took responsibility for “a set-up” and for being “tricked.”

Pelosi demanded that the salon apologize to her!

Here’s Nancy Pelosi’s response when asked about her visit to a San Francisco hair salon. https://t.co/IQKWpWsGE0 “I take responsibility for falling for a set up,” Pelosi said. pic.twitter.com/IqzJVCCKFu — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 2, 2020

