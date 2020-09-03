https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/03/executive-producer-of-the-big-bang-theory-attacks-janice-dean-for-trying-to-get-answers-from-gov-cuomo-on-the-death-of-her-in-laws/

Bill Prady, executive producer for the hit comedy “Big Bang Theory,” attacked “weather lady” Janice Dean for daring to question governors like Andrew Cuomo in New York over their disastrous nursing home edicts that led to the death of thousands, including her in-laws:

What a vile tweet:

How come *he* doesn’t want these answers?

TDS at work:

Janice took the high road, which is why we love her:

***

