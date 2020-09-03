https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/03/executive-producer-of-the-big-bang-theory-attacks-janice-dean-for-trying-to-get-answers-from-gov-cuomo-on-the-death-of-her-in-laws/

Bill Prady, executive producer for the hit comedy “Big Bang Theory,” attacked “weather lady” Janice Dean for daring to question governors like Andrew Cuomo in New York over their disastrous nursing home edicts that led to the death of thousands, including her in-laws:

Note to all reporters interviewing weather lady @JaniceDean — are her efforts to focus on mistakes made by governors and mayors designed to distract from the president’s failure to develop a national strategy, his failure to act in a timely fashion or his endless lies? https://t.co/0TGVPInXU3 — Bill Prady (@billprady) September 3, 2020

What a vile tweet:

One of the most vile tweets I’ve seen on this site: https://t.co/zuyaWTqUZE — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 3, 2020

How come *he* doesn’t want these answers?

Her efforts are to get justice for her in laws who died in NY nursing homes after getting infected with COVID-19 after @NYGovCuomo forced nursing homes to accept infected patients, and wouldn’t allow them to test prior to admitting them. https://t.co/qQRQErQFWK — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 3, 2020

TDS at work:

Are we supposed to let these political leaders get away with literal murder just because we are also supposed to hate Trump? How are you this deranged? https://t.co/u2VKYgnTCF — Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) September 3, 2020

Janice took the high road, which is why we love her:

Focusing on the leader that signed the order to put Covid positive patients into nursing homes for 46 days and hoping for a bipartisan investigation into why his health commish doesn’t have the total # who died including my in-laws. Thanks for the interest. https://t.co/BkguAEByIW — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 3, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

