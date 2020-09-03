https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/climate-nazis-block-ambulances-in-london/

Posted by Kane on September 3, 2020 4:43 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Extinction Rebellion blocks entry to major London hospital

St Thomas Hospital admits 500 people daily due to accidents and emergencies, with one of the largest critical care units in the UK. Extinction Rebellion agitators are blocking ambulances. They know this. Marxists don’t trifle.

The radical end goal justifies everything.

Journalist Tom Harwood with more footage…

The plastic bag dance — Don’t skip this

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...