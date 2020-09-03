https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/climate-nazis-block-ambulances-in-london/
Extinction Rebellion blocks entry to major London hospital
St Thomas Hospital admits 500 people daily due to accidents and emergencies, with one of the largest critical care units in the UK. Extinction Rebellion agitators are blocking ambulances. They know this. Marxists don’t trifle.
The radical end goal justifies everything.
Journalist Tom Harwood with more footage…
This is chaos, it’s had to completely U-turn and drive back away from the way to the hospital. Extinction Rebellion continue to block the bridge with glee. pic.twitter.com/NYMBf71na5
— Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) September 3, 2020
Another colossal waste of @metpoliceuk‘s time and resources looking after lots of people who have the great luxury of clearly not needing to be at work, whilst they prevent others from getting to work #winning #xr #extinctionrebellion pic.twitter.com/akLVDLud2Z
— Ben Bradley MP (@BBradley_Mans) September 1, 2020
The plastic bag dance — Don’t skip this
The plastic bag dance! #ExtinctionRebellion pic.twitter.com/63TEOYMVmr
— SteveSpCorner (@SteveRightNLeft) September 2, 2020