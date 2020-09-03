https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/facebook-censors-gop-lawmaker-supposedly-inciting-violence/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Facebook took down a lawmaker’s post about clashing with armed protesters, saying it violated the platform’s policy on inciting violence.

Rep. Clay Higgins, a Republican congressman from Louisiana, warned on the social media platform on Tuesday that if armed protesters showed up in his area, they would be shot and killed.

“The post was removed for breaking our Violence and Incitement policies,” a spokesperson for Facebook told the Washington Examiner on Wednesday.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

