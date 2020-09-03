https://www.theblaze.com/news/facebook-removes-clay-higgins-post

Facebook removed two posts from a Louisiana congressman’s account in which the Republican lawmaker promised to “drop any 10” armed protesters “where [they] stand” should they come to Louisiana and into his neighborhood in a threatening manner.

The first post was removed for breaking the company’s “Violence and Incitement” policies, a Facebook spokesperson reportedly told Baton Rouge news outlet, The Advocate, on Tuesday.

In that now-removed post, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) displayed a picture of protesters armed with long guns and wrote: “If this shows up, we’ll consider the armed presence a real threat.”

“We being, We, the People, of Louisiana,” he added. “One way ticket fellas. Have your affairs in order.”

Some outlets reporting on the news noted that Louisiana is an open-carry state, meaning a permit is not needed in order for someone to visibly carry a firearm in public.

Higgins, who formerly worked as a sheriff’s deputy before entering politics, is known for his unwavering support for law enforcement and his vigorous anti-crime stance.

“Me? I wouldn’t even spill my beer. I’d drop any 10 of you where you stand,” he warned in the post. “We, are SWAT. Nothing personal. We just eliminate the threat. We don’t care what color you are. We don’t care if you’re left or right. if you show up like this, if We recognize threat…you won’t walk away.”

BuzzFeed News reporter Salvador Hernandez was able to screenshot the post before it was taken down:

“We don’t want to see your worthless ass nor do we want to make your Mothers cry,” Higgins added later in the post before implicitly threatening to meet the protesters with lethal force.

“You’re the ones threatening, if you show yourselves, aggressively natured and armed in my presence. In my neighborhood. Where I work. Anywhere close enough to put my family or my fellow citizens in danger. That is where your journey will end. Fast,” he wrote. “How fast? 1,450 FPS fast.”

Protests over racial injustice and police brutality have frequently turned into violent and destructive riots in many communities across the country, including Portland, Oregon; Chicago, Illinois; and Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Higgins’ Facebook post came as protests continued in Lafayette, Louisiana, over the death of Trayford Pellerin, a black man killed by police late last month.

In response to the first post’s removal, Higgins took to Facebook with a second post, which was ultimately removed from the platform for “incitement” as well.

In that post, Higgins wrote: “No, I did not remove my post. America is being manipulated into a new era of government control. Your liberty is threatened from within. Welcome to the front lines, Ladies and Gentlemen. I suggest you get your mind right. I’ll advise when it’s time gear up, mount up, and roll out.”

On Wednesday, Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) characterized Higgins’ posts as “dumb and reckless” and in need of “serious condemnation.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

