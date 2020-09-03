https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/fbi-investigating-report-guy-jetpack-flying-3000-feet-air-lax/

(FOX NEWS) – The FBI is investigating a report from airline pilots that a person was seen flying in a jetpack some 3,000 feet above Los Angeles International Airport Sunday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration said two airline flight crews reported seeing what “appeared to be someone in a jetpack as they were on their final approaches to LAX around 6:35 p.m. PDT Sunday.”

Fox 11 Los Angeles obtained recordings of communications between the aircraft and the tower.

“Tower, American 1997, we just passed a guy in a jetpack,” a pilot said.

“American 1997, OK, thank you, were they off to your left side or your right side?” the controller asked.

TRENDING: Sister turned in ‘100% Antifa’ suspect in Portland killing of Trump supporter

“Off the left side at maybe 300 yards or so at our altitude,” the pilot said.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

