RUSH: “ABC Reporter Claims Saying Biden Has Mental Problems Is Russian Propaganda — ABC’s Jonathan Karl reported on new government intelligence Wednesday that the Russians are seeking to sow discord in American politics by casting doubt over former Vice President Joe Biden’s mental fitness for office.”
Well, I gotta tell you, if that’s true, they’ve been doing it for a long time. We’ve had our doubts since Biden announced he was running in April of 2019. Besides, how did the Russians get Biden to cooperate? By pretending he can’t put two sentences together half the time.
Really? The Russians are behind this? It was just yesterday that we were told the Russians are already doing it again, folks, they’re already meddling in the 2020 election. And that has an obvious question. You mean we haven’t done anything to fix this problem? We’ve known about it for four years?
Look, I’m being facetious. I’m playing devil’s advocate here. These guys, these Democrats, the media, they have claimed the Russians meddled. They stole the election. Should have been Hillary. You know the drill. It’s been four years. We haven’t fixed this? We haven’t identified what the Russians did, we haven’t shut those things down? We haven’t put up roadblocks? We haven’t been able to stop the Russians? They just decide they want to meddle in the 2020 election and there’s nothing we can do, they’re gonna do it? Well, that’s what we’re being asked to believe.
So now Jonathan Karl reported on new government intelligence Wednesday that the Russians are seeking to sow discord in American politics by casting doubt over Plugs’ mental fitness for office. Jonathan Karl explained it was meant to be a warning, an intelligence bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security alerting local, state, and federal law enforcement to a Russian scheme to damage Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.
Well, they found a way to get Biden to go along with this, and I’d like to know how they did it. How did the Russians convince Biden to act like he’s losing mental acuity?