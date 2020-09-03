http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SA9xa-9N2Gc/

Rockers, including R.E.M. and Hayley Williams, are among the dozens of musicians part of a 40-track album aimed at raising funds for former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ voter suppression organization Fair Fight.

Entitled Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, the album collects previously unreleased recordings from the indie artists including Phoebe Bridgers, Angel Olsen, The National’s Matt Berninger, Jamila Woods, Rostam, Flume, and Weyes Blood.

However, the album will only be available exclusively on Bandcamp on September 4th. All proceeds from sales will go directly toward Fair Fight, an organization founded by Stacey Abrams. The former Georgia state representative founded the group after her defeat to Governor Brian Kemp in 2018. Abrams has since claimed her loss was the result of voter suppression among Democrats. There is no evidence to support this claim.

According to the organization’s mission statement, they are about promoting “fair elections in Georgia and around the country,” although they do admit to “engaging in partnerships to support and elect pro voting rights, progressive leaders.”

The group’s mission statement states:

We promote fair elections in Georgia and around the country, encourage voter participation in elections, and educate voters about elections and their voting rights. Fair Fight brings awareness to the public on election reform, advocates for election reform at all levels, and engages in other voter education programs and communications. Voter suppression of voters of color and young voters is a scourge our country faces in states across the nation. Georgia’s 2018 elections shone a bright light on the issue with elections that were rife with mismanagement, irregularities, unbelievably long lines and more, exposing both recent and also decades-long actions and inactions by the state to thwart the right to vote. Georgians and Americans are fighting back. Fair Fight Action engages in voter mobilization and education activities and advocates for progressive issues; in addition Fair Fight Action has mounted significant programs to combat voter suppression in Georgia and nationally.

Abrams repeatedly touted herself as a candidate to be Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, despite only having being elected to office at a statewide level. Biden eventually decided on Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA).

