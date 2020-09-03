https://www.theblaze.com/news/gop-house-candidate-kimberly-klacik-fires-back-at-haters-who-claim-she-only-got-trump-nod-because-shes-black

Maryland Republican congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik delivered a scorching response Thursday to the abuse she has received online since President Donald Trump endorsed her last month, and she did not hold back.

What are the details?

“My favorite part about getting Trump’s endorsement is reading the comments claiming Trump only did it because I am black..” Klacik tweeted, adding, “…as if we didn’t spend 3 weeks watching modern day overseer @JoeBiden play Duck Duck Goose w/three black women to pick a VP solely based on complexion.”

On Aug. 31, President Trump tweeted, “Kimberly Klacik is really working hard to help the people of Baltimore. She is running for Congress as a Republican, & if she wins she will be an inspiration to all. She is strong on inner city rebuilding, healthcare, our Military & Vets. She has my Complete & Total Endorsement!”

Twitchy.com compiled examples of some of the racist messages Klacik received in the aftermath.

One person wrote in reaction to one of Klacik’s tweets, “stop being used as the black pawn for this weak little man. You’re ruining your chances at having any kind of life of dignity and respect by enabling this fat ass moron. Well, perhaps you deserve that, eh?!”

Another wrote, “Lol your a joke Tap dancing for the Republicans Turn in your black card,” while yet another added, “She is a black person that thinks she’s white that can only find the time to put other black people down. @kimKBaltimore will always present as #black cause she is black and that’s what people see first. Many proud black people died so she can have her freedom to stand on them.”

Somebody tweeted of Klacik, “‘She is running for Congress as a Republican.’ How Trump describes a black congressional candidate. He can’t believe a black person would be a Republican because he knows what being a Republican means, i.e. being white. He just can’t hide his racism and bias.”

One sicko reacted, “coons 4 trump.”

Anything else?

Klacik has seen her profile rise nationally after receiving millions of views for her campaign ad calling out decades of failed Democratic leadership in the city of Baltimore, which she would represent if she wins in November. She also spoke at the Republican National Convention last month.

But she has, sadly, received plenty of abuse long before even launching her campaign. In July of last year, she was attacked online, in the media, and targeted by hackers after she dared to appear on Fox News to expose footage exposing the dilapidated conditions in many parts of Baltimore.

