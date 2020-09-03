https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/scarborough-msnbc-trump-cuomo/2020/09/03/id/985425

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s suggestion that President Donald Trump should have an army if “he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York,” after the president signed a memo directing federal agencies to submit potential funding cuts for the city was “out of bounds,” MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Thursday.

“Governor Cuomo’s statement on Trump was inappropriate and out of bounds. He should apologize and walk back his statement immediately,” Scarborough tweeted.

Cuomo’s near threat was a response to Trump’s plans to full federal funds from “lawless cities,” including New York.

Cuomo called an emergency press briefing on Wednesday night to blast Trump for the order, which calls out New York’s murder rate and the defunding of the New York Police Department.

“He better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York. New Yorkers don’t want to have anything to do with him,” Cuomo said. “He can’t have enough bodyguards to walk through New York City, people don’t want to have anything to do with him.”

Cuomo also said Trump has “actively been trying to kill New York City since he’s been elected.”

