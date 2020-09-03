https://www.theblaze.com/steve-deace/covid-19-2647454254

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem joined Steve Deace’s show to discuss her freedom-first approach to handling COVID-19. In this clip, Deace asked Noem to take his audience back to the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak and walk through her decision-making process.

Noem explained the importance of the first step of forming an emergency response team tasked with gathering as much available information about COVID-19 as possible. Next, Noem researched how much authority she wielded as governor, a move that set her apart from the rest.

“I recognize that I have authority, and I recognize there are some things I don’t have the authority to do. I wanted to go into this with eyes wide open and make sure that I was keeping my promises,” Noem said.

