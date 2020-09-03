https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/514974-hair-salon-owner-says-shes-gotten-death-threats-over-revealing-pelosis

The owner of the San Francisco hair salon where Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiA warning to Democrats: Small business owners are getting angry — very angry Biden calls for live fact-checking at debates with Trump Pelosi claims she was ‘set up’ by San Francisco salon MORE (D-Calif.) had scheduled an appointment despite citywide restrictions on such businesses said she has received death threats.

Salon owner Erica Kious told Fox News host Tucker Carlson Tucker Carlson Victor Davis Hanson: The cowards of ‘cancel culture’ Legal battle heats up over sexual harassment allegations against Carlson, Hannity GOP lawmaker says fatal shooting at Kenosha protest ‘100% justified self defense’ MORE on Wednesday that the aftermath of the viral video led to her receiving “death threats.”

“Since this happened, I’ve received nothing but hate, text messages, death threats. My Yelp page is just unbelievable with bad reviews,” she said. “It’s sad that my community is pulling this … saying that I threw her under the bus when I didn’t.”

When asked whether Kious would remain in the city following the pandemic that caused her business to shutter for six months, she said, “I think I’m pretty much done now.”

Earlier Wednesday, Pelosi hit back at criticism of footage showing the California Democrat walking through a hair salon without a mask over her face, saying she was “set up” by the establishment.

Kious said she felt Pelosi had been hypocritical because if she was “comfortably” walking around the salon without a mask, “then why are we shut down?”

She added that the inability to service clients amid San Francisco’s strict COVID-19 measures has dramatically affected her ability to maintain staff and keep her doors open.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Yelp data reveals more than 2,000 local businesses closed permanently during the pandemic.

