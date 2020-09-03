https://www.dailywire.com/news/what-riots-mainstream-media-gaslighting-protests

For months, violence has gripped our streets. Riots have been a regular reality for several cities across the country. Businesses have been destroyed. People have been assaulted. Stores have been looted. All that is needed to understand even a fraction of the daily reality for countless Americans is a simple search on Twitter, where you will find video, after video, after video. There have been some independent journalists who have provided accurate reporting on the riots and violence; however, if you rely on the “objective” mainstream media for your “news,” you will have a completely different view of reality. The reason for this is that mainstream media outlets like CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post have engaged in, arguably, the worst and most blatant act of journalistic gaslighting in modern American history.

Their abandonment of journalistic integrity involves several tactics: