https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/hundreds-supporters-line-rain-several-hours-ahead-president-trumps-pennsylvania-visit-video/
President Trump will be holding a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania Thursday evening.
This is President Trump’s second visit to the key battleground state in two weeks.
Advertisement – story continues below
The latest Rasmussen poll shows the presidential race all tied up in Pennsylvania.
This is big news for the Trump campaign.
TRENDING: Secret Service Inadvertently Confirms Gateway Pundit Story About Biden Sexually Assaulting Agent’s Girlfriend
Hundreds of supporters lined up in the rain several hours ahead of Trump’s arrival.
WATCH:
Advertisement – story continues below
Supporters are bracing the rain here in Pennsylvania ahead of President Trump’s visit, with hundreds already out here 7 hours ahead of the rally #TrumpRally #Trump2020 #Trump pic.twitter.com/qtkRpWaKIS
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 3, 2020
A few hundred in line for President Trump right now, with just over 5 hours to go until his speech here in Pennsylvania #TrumpRally #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/VrtnHaJz6z
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 3, 2020
The rally will begin at 7 PM ET.