President Trump will be holding a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania Thursday evening.

This is President Trump’s second visit to the key battleground state in two weeks.

The latest Rasmussen poll shows the presidential race all tied up in Pennsylvania.

This is big news for the Trump campaign.

Hundreds of supporters lined up in the rain several hours ahead of Trump’s arrival.

Supporters are bracing the rain here in Pennsylvania ahead of President Trump’s visit, with hundreds already out here 7 hours ahead of the rally #TrumpRally #Trump2020 #Trump pic.twitter.com/qtkRpWaKIS — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 3, 2020

A few hundred in line for President Trump right now, with just over 5 hours to go until his speech here in Pennsylvania #TrumpRally #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/VrtnHaJz6z — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 3, 2020

The rally will begin at 7 PM ET.

