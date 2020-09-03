https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/hundreds-supporters-line-rain-several-hours-ahead-president-trumps-pennsylvania-visit-video/

President Trump will be holding a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania Thursday evening.

This is President Trump’s second visit to the key battleground state in two weeks.

The latest Rasmussen poll shows the presidential race all tied up in Pennsylvania.

This is big news for the Trump campaign.

Hundreds of supporters lined up in the rain several hours ahead of Trump’s arrival.

WATCH:

The rally will begin at 7 PM ET.

