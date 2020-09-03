https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/no-choice-antifa-militant-gives-interview-vice-news-five-days-murders-portland-trump-supporter-still-no-arrest-charges-video/

Michael Reinoehl

Michael Reinoehl, the Antifa militant who shot and killed Patriot Prayer member Aaron “Jay” Danielson Saturday night in Portland gave an interview to Vice News on Thursday.

39-year-old Danielson was gunned down by far left Antifa militant Michael Reinoehl in Portland in cold blood.

Aaron Danielson was walking down the street at night when he was shot in the chest by Reinoehl.

It has been five days since Reinoehl murdered Danielson, however he is still freely walking around and giving interviews to left-wing outlets.

In contrast, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was immediately arrested and charged with 6 counts, including first degree intentional homicide and is currently detained in a county jail after acting in self defense during the Kenosha riots. Let that sink in.

“I had no choice. I mean…I had a choice. I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color. But I wasn’t going to do that,” Reinoehl told Vice News virtually admitting to shooting and killing Danielson.

“You know, lots of lawyers suggest that I shouldn’t even be saying anything, but I feel it’s important that the world at least gets a little bit of what’s really going on,” he said.

Reinoehl still has not been charged or arrested.

WATCH:

Tonight, the Portland protester linked to deadly shooting speaks for the first time exclusively on Vice News Tonight.#VICENewsTonight, 11pm ET on @VICETV pic.twitter.com/BoBlev2eer — VICE News (@VICENews) September 3, 2020

The anonymous message board 4chan once again beat the media to identifying a violent rioter.

Within minutes of the shooting, 4chan users got to work, and within hours… they had a name.

The message board quickly claimed that the shooter is Michael Reinoehl, 48, of Portland.

