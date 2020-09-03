https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ian-poulter-is-just-showing-off/
Ian Poulter Hits Golf Ball Through His $2.2 Million LaFerrari Aperta
While hitting a golf ball through the open windows of any car is risky, it’s especially so when the vehicle in question is an Aperta. The roadster is equipped with a hybrid powertrain consisting of a 6.2-liter V-12 engine and a 120 kW electric motor capable of hitting a top speed of 218 mph. Poulter’s hypercar is one of just 210 examples built by the Prancing Horse, all of which sold out before the car even made its debut at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. On the very rare occasion that one hits the market, it can sell for upwards of $4.5 million.
Ferrari Collection