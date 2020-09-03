https://babylonbee.com/news/infographic-a-guide-to-staying-safe-from-covid/
There’s a lot of confusing information going around when it comes to what you can and can’t do during this pandemic. We compiled the best information from all the most reliable sources across the country, from that doctor guy Trump doesn’t like to a drugged-up hobo that started screaming at the flowerbed in front of our offices. Print this guide out and consult it when you’re considering going to an event or participating in an activity, so you’re sure that you are safe there.
