https://www.theblaze.com/stu-does-america/is-the-media-lying-to-you-about-jacob-blake

Thursday, Stu Does America host Stu Burguiere dissected the details in the Jacob Blake story. Stu explained how Blake might not be the innocent victim that the media wants the public to believe. In fact, according to the victim’s account of what happened, Blake appears to be anything but. Here’s Stu with the scoop.

Use promo code STU to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu’s lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

