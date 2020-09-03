https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-biden-brushes-off-reporters-shouting-questions-deplanes-milwaukee-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden and his wife Jill landed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon.

Joe Biden is expected to meet with Jacob Blake, Sr., on Thursday, during his trip to Wisconsin, having been lured there by the president’s successful trip this week.

The Democrat nominee brushed off reporters after he deplaned.

A gaggle of reporters were shouting questions at Biden, but he ignored them and walked away.

WATCH:

Vice President Biden arrives in Milwaukee for a meeting with Jacob Blake’s family. pic.twitter.com/hSjTbE0zeL — The Hill (@thehill) September 3, 2020

