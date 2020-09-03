https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/03/joe-biden-says-this-is-the-first-chance-weve-had-in-a-generation-to-cut-another-slice-off-institutional-racism/

Joe Biden was really on a roll with his “deliberately” low-key visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, telling the few attendees at a community meeting that “they’ll shoot me” if he took the time to lay out all the details of his tax plan.

Biden, of course, also brought up systemic racism, and declared that this is the first chance we’ve had in a generation to “cut another slice off institutional racism.”

In a Kenosha church, @JoeBiden says “this is the first chance we’ve had in a generation…to cut another slice off institutional racism.” pic.twitter.com/DwTZ0t2sNA — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) September 3, 2020

He was VP for 8 years. Most of that was in this decade. https://t.co/6d2nRBDUiB — RBe (@RBPundit) September 3, 2020

So he was asleep during his 47 years in DC? Got it — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 3, 2020

36 years as senator and 8 as VP. — Stephen Kaiser (@TheKaiseRoll) September 3, 2020

Wow such an outsider. Glad someone that hasnt been around DC since before i was born is going to fix things — KT (@WirelessKT) September 3, 2020

Tell me more, guy whose been inside DC for almost half a century…. — Ron Mexico (@orangemanismean) September 3, 2020

What has he been up to for the last 4 generations?…… — Chris Walk🇺🇸 (@CWALK19721) September 3, 2020

He’s been in public life 47 years, 8 of them as VP. He had an adoring press, the House, the Senate, and a filibuster proof majority. As a journalist seeking truth, can you ask him why now? — A (@DCDev2020) September 3, 2020

It’s a good thing we have someone who hasn’t been in politics for 50 years who’s gonna come in and fix this stuff. — Pepé le Putin, Not A Russian Bot (@MyronGaines17) September 3, 2020

He’s been in the federal government for over 40 years. VP for 8. WTF is he talking about? — Zaggs (@Zaggs) September 3, 2020

Says the guy who created the crime bill and did nothing while vp for 8 years? — MylesNunez (@MylesNunez305) September 3, 2020

This is the first chance. You didn’t have a chance when you were vp for 8 years? In politics for 47? Too busy writing tough crime bills. — thisiswhyIwalkedaway2020 (@iwalkedaway2020) September 3, 2020

So apparently the 40 + years in government he didn’t do very much – except for the 1994 crime bill that put more black men in jail… — 🌻 🇺🇸 jojo 🇺🇸🌻 (@ginger_consult2) September 3, 2020

He helped create the institutional racism — David E. (@Doc_Rock1) September 3, 2020

He’s been there almost half a century. He can shut up and take a seat. — AnnieG (@g_analytical) September 3, 2020

He’s been in office for 47 years and was VP with the first black President for EIGHT years — VK2 (@2222vj) September 3, 2020

Joe Biden is 50 years of insitutional racism. — Jozef T’Challomy (@JozefColomy) September 3, 2020

47 yrs later… — BackToGreatness (@ajaxzimm) September 3, 2020

What crap! The Dems has full control of House and Senate and White House for TWO years and did nothing. If it has always been a problem why didn’t they? Because they use this tactic every election with black Americans to keep their votes. It is BS. — JamesG (@TheBigJamesG) September 3, 2020

Wasn’t Biden Vice-President under a twice-elected black president for 8 years only 4 years ago? What did he do all that time? — Brody (@APodCalypseNow2) September 3, 2020

That would be a really good question for the debates … or for any of the reporters assigned to cover his campaign.

