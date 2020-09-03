https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/03/joe-biden-says-this-is-the-first-chance-weve-had-in-a-generation-to-cut-another-slice-off-institutional-racism/

Joe Biden was really on a roll with his “deliberately” low-key visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, telling the few attendees at a community meeting that “they’ll shoot me” if he took the time to lay out all the details of his tax plan.

Biden, of course, also brought up systemic racism, and declared that this is the first chance we’ve had in a generation to “cut another slice off institutional racism.”

Really.

That would be a really good question for the debates … or for any of the reporters assigned to cover his campaign.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...