Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has suggested that Aaron Danielson — the Trump supporter who was fatally gunned down in Portland, Oregon, last week — is dead because his fellow Trump supporters were “inciting responses.”

What are the details?

On Wednesday, Biden suggested that Trump supporters were responsible for the death of Danielson — a Patriot Prayer member and Trump supporter demonstrating in Portland — because they were “inciting responses” before he was fatally shot.

In remarks from Wilmington, Delaware, which were broadcast on CBS News, Biden said, “I think what happened in Portland, where one of the Trump guys riding along in vans, inciting responses, shooting rubber bullets, I guess, or paintballs, apparently there was someone shot by someone in the crowd, with a bullet, killed.”

He added, “I think that person should meet the legal requirement, whatever that calls for, should be investigated and it should follow through on what needs to be done. Let the judicial system work. Let’s make sure justice is done.”

What else?

Biden on Wednesday also accused President Donald Trump of inciting riots.

In his remarks in Wilmington, Biden explained that the president would be better served focusing on U.S. children returning to schools this month amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“That’s what you should be focused on, getting our kids back to school safely,” he said. “Keeping schools safely able to remain open. … Not whipping up fear and division. Not inciting violence on our streets. Get off Twitter and start talking to the congressional leaders in both parties. Invite them to the Oval Office.”

He also urged Trump to “stop [his] boast” about negotiations.

“And stop your boast about never being seemed at what you can do anything,” he incoherently added. “You always talk about your ability to negotiate. Negotiate a deal for somebody other than yourself.”

Though Biden didn’t mention Danielson — victim of an apparent assassination — by name, he did broach the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

A Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer shot Blake at least seven times in the back on Aug. 23 after responding to a call for a domestic issue. Blake was purportedly armed with a knife, had punched a police officer in an attempt to flee, and had an open warrant for felony sexual assault charges.

“When [Trump] was asked about what should be done with regard to a young man shot in the back seven times in front of his own children, I didn’t hear much of anything come from him,” Biden said. “So I wish he’d take responsibility. As much as he’d like to be running against somebody else, he’s running against me, Joe Biden. And the fact is that he is not acting very responsibly.”

