https://saraacarter.com/joe-biden-tells-voters-in-kenosha-if-he-explains-policy-at-length-theyll-shoot-me/

During a trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin Thursday former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told a group of voters that if he spent the time to lay out his plans in more detail about taxation, “they’ll shoot me.”

Biden earlier met the family of Jacob Blake, who was shot and paralyzed by Kenosha police.

Watch here:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook