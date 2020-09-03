https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-biden-meet-jacob-blake-sr-kenosha-long-history-racist-anti-semitic-anti-christian-posts/

Jacob Blake was shot multiple times by a Kenosha police officer in August after he resisted arrest, wrestled with police and opened his car door, allegedly reaching for a weapon.

Blake, a sex offender, is currently recovering in the hospital with several gunshot wounds.

Following his shooting Jacob Blake, Sr. started making the rounds on the liberal media. Blake, Sr. lashed out at police officers for putting shackles on his son in the hospital. Blake, Sr. also recited Koran verses during a prayer ceremony for his son.

Joe Biden is expected to meet with Jacob Blake, Sr. on Thursday during his trip to Wisconsin.

TRENDING: SHOCKING: Democrat New York Governor Threatens President Trump: He “Better Have an Army” to Protect Him if He Comes to NYC

Jacob Blake, Sr. also has a long history of racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Christian posts on social media.

Via Breitbart.

Blake Sr.’s social media posts, particularly on Facebook, reveal radical political views and extreme racist rhetoric. On Instagram, where Blake Sr. appears to have had a much more limited presence, he posted a video about the Sep. 11, 2001 terror attacks: “Man, I give a fuck about 9/11.” He went on to cite the killing of 12-year-old Tamir Rice by police in Cleveland in 2014. On August 23, a post appeared on the Facebook page of Jacob Blake Sr.: “My son is alive and stable.” A search through the other posts on that Facebook account reveals a timeline replete with bigoted statements, such as: – “A jew can’t tell me shit period”

More…

Jacob Blake, Sr. also posted a photo of Jesus in the toilet.

Joe Biden is set to meet Jacob Blake today pic.twitter.com/RtmIfL4RmY — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 3, 2020

This is who Joe Biden is meeting with today.

Obviously, this won’t make any headlines.

Can you even imagine if President Trump met with someone like this?

** More here on Jacob Blake, Sr.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

