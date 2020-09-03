https://stream.org/joy-break-god-has-been-good-to-me-wwii-vet-celebrates-100th-birthday-with-drive-by-party/

When we turn on our televisions or smart phones we are bombarded with news that brings us down. Where are all the good stories? They’re still there. Here’s one that we hope will bless you.

Almost 50 cars, trucks and motorcycles celebrated Bill Macomber’s 100th birthday Saturday with a drive-by party. The WWII veteran turned 100 on August 6, but the family was unable to organize a drive-by party at that time.

His daughter, Cherry Smithson, helped organize the party, telling CBN News they weren’t worried about the weather. “We stopped looking at the weather forecast. We have been looking so forward to this.”

Kim Turner Kendricks, Bill’s grandaughter, posted birthday wishes on Facebook. “Happy 100th Birthday to my AMAZING Granddad, Bill Macomber!!!!!! Thank you for your continuous love and support for us all!!! You truly are a blessing to so many!!! You have shown us so many wonderful examples of how we should love and care for others. Love you!!!”

Originally from Georgia, Bill — who served in the Navy during the 1940s — settled in Virginia after the war. He had been assigned to the USS New Mexico. He married his wife, Helen, 76 years ago. She will turn 99 years old in November.

His faith has endured throughout the years. He said that Psalm 121 has given him hope.

I lift up my eyes to the mountains —

where does my help come from?

My help comes from the Lord,

the Maker of heaven and earth.

He will not let your foot slip —

he who watches over you will not slumber;

indeed, he who watches over Israel

will neither slumber nor sleep.

The Lord watches over you —

the Lord is your shade at your right hand;

the sun will not harm you by day,

nor the moon by night.

The Lord will keep you from all harm —

he will watch over your life;

the Lord will watch over your coming and going

both now and forevermore.

“He’s been good to me,” said Bill, “to let me live this long. He must have something He wants me to do.”

Thank you, Bill, for your service. And happy birthday!

