Joy Reid just compared Trump voters to Muslim jihadis…

During her show Wednesday evening, Reid did not explicitly apologize and accused some critics of bad faith. “I asked that question on Monday, and there was a lot of conversation, particularly online after the segment aired, some of which was frankly not in good faith,” Reid said.

“But some of the conversation reflected the genuine feelings of people who have been subjected to the kind of stereotyping that I just described, and who take matters like this to heart because of it,” she added. “And we should all be sensitive to that, and I certainly should have been sensitive to that.”

Full story at the Hill…

Muslim woman responds on Joy Reid’s show…

“What we want though is simply objective fair coverage of all communities, of all acts of violence … and what we often see, however, is that term ‘terrorist’ is only used against Muslims. No matter what their motivation might be.” @DMogahed on #TheReidOut. pic.twitter.com/K6DBGRzx2q — The ReidOut (@thereidout) September 3, 2020

Joy Reid just compared Trump voters to Muslim jihadis — Original Video