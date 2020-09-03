https://www.dailywire.com/news/joy-reid-responds-to-muslim-comments-backlash-criticism-not-in-good-faith

Joy Reid of MSNBC is refusing to apologize in the face a severe backlash after she compared Trump supporters to radicalized Muslim terrorists.

Closing out her show on Wednesday, Reid said that criticism of her comments were not made in “good faith.”

“If Trump was a Muslim leader, not the leader of the Christian right, how would we in the media describe what he’s doing?” she began, as reported by Fox News. “I asked that question on Monday and there was a lot of conversation, particularly online, after the segment aired, some of which was frankly not in good faith.”

Though Reid did not apologize, she did say that she should be “sensitive” to the face that people have been subjected to bad stereotyping, acknowledging her comments were “not exactly the most artful way of asking that question.”

“But some of the conversation reflected the genuine feelings of people who have been subjected to the kind of stereotyping that I described and who take matters like this to heart because of it,” she said. “And we should all be sensitive to that and I certainly should have been sensitive to that.”

Reid’s fellow panelist, Dalia Mogahed of the Institute for Social Policy & Understanding, commended the host for her past treatment of Muslim guests while emphasizing that her remarks “landed” as offensive.

As The Daily Wire reported, Reid sparked online backlash on Monday when she openly wondered if President Donald Trump’s connection with voters is similar to the radicalization of Muslims.

“Leaders, let’s say in the Muslim world, talk a lot of violent talk and encourage their supporters to be willing to commit violence, including on their own bodies, in order to win against whoever they decide is the enemy,” Reid said. “We in the U.S. media describe that as they are radicalizing those people — particularly when they’re radicalizing young people. That’s how we talk about the way Muslims act. When you see what Donald Trump is doing, is that any different from what we describe as radicalizing people?”

Trump immediately pounced on Reid’s comments, arguing that she would be fired from MSNBC if she were anybody else.

“Like Fredo at Fake News @CNN , the very untalented Joy Reid should be fired for this horrible use of the words ‘Muslim Terrorists’. Such xenophobia and racism on MSDNC. Anyone else would be gone, and fast!!!” he tweeted.

“Words matter and these words feed into the harmful anti-Muslim rhetoric & actions that we continue to see in this country. It is even more painful to hear it from someone I admire. We deserve an apology,” tweeted Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

“Honestly, this kinda of casual Islamophobia is hurtful and dangerous. We deserve better and an apology for the painful moment for so many Muslims around our country should be forthcoming,” tweeted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

